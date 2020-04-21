Amid Complaints Of Poor Services In Govt Hospitals, Several Patients Demand Treatment In Private Hospitals

A close relative of a COVID-19 patient recently alleged that his repeated pleas to shift him to a private hospital in Noida have not been entertained by the authorities. “He wants to bear the cost of his treatment. Even then no one is ready to shift him to a private hospital,” the relative said.

However, senior officials in the health department said that the government hasn’t identified any private hospital in Uttar Pradesh where a COVID-19 positive patient can be quarantined.

“We are in the process of identifying it and it will take about 15 days or so. So a patient has to be admitted to a government hospital only,” the official said.

What happens if a Covid-19 patient demands to be shifted to a private hospital for treatment on his/her own expenses?

The official explained that if the patient is not positive and is asked to isolate only, he can choose a hotel or any other place of his choice, but this facility is not available for a confirmed patient.

“In some smaller cities, where district hospitals don’t have ICU facility, private nursing homes have been converted into COVID-16 hospital,” he said.

Other regions such as Delhi, Haryana and Punjab have claimed that they have earmarked some private hospitals where COVID-19 positive patients can get admission if they want to bear the expenses.

However, there have been several complaints regarding poor services and ill-treatment in government hospitals.

A family in a video, circulated on social media on April 20, alleged their kin, who has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP), has been not received proper care.

Outlook showed the video to Dr JC Passi, Medical Director, and other doctors of LNJP to verify its authenticity. Dr Passi didn’t respond. However, hospital sources said that the video was blown out of proportion and the hospital will very soon come out with an official reply.

Doctors say that many relatives and parents circulate such videos out of concern and worry which are often exaggerated and lack any merit.

Dr Z. S. K. Marak, Additional Director (COVID-19) Projects, Delhi government, said that if a patient wants to bear the cost of his/her treatment and wishes to get admitted to a private hospital, the state government grants permission, provided beds are available there.

She said, “Besides two government hospitals, we have identified three private hospitals Max, Ganga Ram and Apollo to quarantine and treat COVID-19 patients.”

Other hospitals such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Lady Hardinge Medical College and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital are also COVID-19 hospitals administered by the central government.

Haryana too has identified private and government hospitals. Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj, Director General, Health Services said, “The list is available on our website. A COVID-19 positive patient is free to choose between private and government hospitals,” Kamboj said.

Experts admit that due to the shortage of beds in private hospitals, patients are preferred to be quarantined in government hospitals.

"States are coming up facilities. There are challenges and people should understand that. Even if COVID-19 hospital list is not available on the website of a concerned state, people can always call the chief medical officer's helpline number and get the information. All the numbers are on the website and running," said a health official employed with the central government.