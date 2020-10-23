October 23, 2020
Corona
Amazon Refuses To Appear Before Parliament Committee On Data Protection

The committee is looking into the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, following concerns expressed by Congress.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 October 2020
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2020-10-23T14:15:31+05:30

Amazon has refused to appear before the Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill on Oct 28, panel chief Meenakshi Lekhi said.

The committee is looking into the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, following concerns expressed by the Congress. It has called all stakeholders, including Facebook and Twitter, to get an overview.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that Facebook's public policy head Ankhi Das appeared before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the issue of data security on Friday.

Google, Paytm will have to appear before the Joint Committee of Parliament on October 29.

More details awaited.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

