December 03, 2020
Corona
Amarinder Meets Amit Shah To Help End Deadlock Between Centre And Farmers

The meeting is being held simultaneously with the interaction between the agitating farmer leaders and the government at Vigyan Bhawan

PTI 03 December 2020
PTI
2020-12-03T12:55:33+05:30

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here to help workout an amicable solution to the current stand-off between the Centre and farmers over the new farm laws.

The meeting is being held simultaneously with the interaction between the agitating farmer leaders and the government at Vigyan Bhawan, sources said.

According to sources, the meeting which was slated in the morning was delayed by over two hours and started around noon.

The Punjab chief minister and his Congress party have been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of bills aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation.

Singh had earlier said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins on the borders of the national capital. They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.

