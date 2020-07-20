Always Knew Sachin Pilot As 'Worthless' Person, But Kept Quiet In Party’s Interest: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday described his former deputy Sachin Pilot as a “worthless’ person, “doing nothing”, but said he raised no question over it in the party’s interest.

In his statement, he, however, did not name him.

He said no demand was raised to change the PCC president, a post which Pilot held for the last seven years in Rajasthan.

Gehlot said he "used to talk about conspiracy to topple his government but nobody believed that he (Pilot), having an innocent face, good command over English and Hindi and influence over the media across the country, can do this”.

“Rajasthan is the only state where no demand was raised to change the PCC president in seven years. We knew that nothing is happening here. We knew he is “nikamma” (worthless) and “nakara” (idle), still we did not question this in the interest of the party,” Gehlot told reporters.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga Monday alleged that rebel leader Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore before the Rajya Sabha polls to switch to the BJP. Malinga also claimed he rejected Pilot’s “offer” and had informed Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

"I was offered Rs. 35 crore by Sachin Pilot to rebel against Ashok Gehlot. The meeting happened at his residence. He made the offer ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections and wanted me to switch sides. A similar offer was made in December too. I refused and informed Ashok Gehlot,” Malinga said.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after Pilot declared rebellion on July 12. The Congress later removed him as the deputy chief minister and also as the party's state unit head.

(with inputs from PTI)