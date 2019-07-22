Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's MTNL Building; 60 People Rescued, Many Still Trapped

A massive fire broke out at Mumbai's MTNL telephone exchange building on Monday entrapping several people on the terrace. Fire brigade personnel have rescued 60 people so far, officials said.

Efforts are on to rescue people who may still be trapped in the nine-floor telephone exchange building in western suburb Bandra, an official said.

Initial reports suggested that 100 people were feared trapped on the terrace of the building. The fire brigade personnel deployed an aerial ladder to rescue those who were trapped. All those on the terrace are safe and will be rescued soon, officials said.

Two fire brigade personnel, who were exposed to the smoke billowing out of the building, were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fire is confined to the third and fourth floors, the official said. he added. There is no clear picture yet about those on the third and fourth floors, he added.

The officials were yet to ascertain the reason for the fire.

"We came down from the fifth floor via a lift. We saw fire brigade personnel bringing out some people from a smoke-filled floor," a woman said.

Another woman, who also managed to come out of the building, said, "When we came to know of the fire, we searched for the staircase, which had become partially invisible due to heavy smoke."

"We had closed the windows and doors of our office. Fire brigade people came and rescued us," she said. There were still six to seven persons on the floor from where she was rescued, she added.

The fire broke out at around 3 pm at the MTNL building, which is, incidentally, located near a fire brigade centre in suburban Bandra.

As it is a working day, many people, mostly MTNL employees, were present inside the building, the officials said.

Fourteen fire engines and other equipment, including a robot van and an ambulance, is engaged in fire fighting, PTI reported.

Firefighting and rescue operations are in progress and efforts to rescue people stranded on upper floors and terrace of the building are on, he said.

Visuals on TV channels showed smoke billowing from the building.

(With inputs from PTI)