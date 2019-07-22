﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's MTNL Building; 60 People Rescued, Many Still Trapped

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's MTNL Building; 60 People Rescued, Many Still Trapped

Fire engines have been rushed to the spot, an official said, adding there were no reports of any injury so far in the fire that broke out in the MTNL building in the Bandra West area of Mumbai.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 July 2019
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's MTNL Building; 60 People Rescued, Many Still Trapped
(ANI photo)
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's MTNL Building; 60 People Rescued, Many Still Trapped
outlookindia.com
2019-07-22T19:26:24+0530

A massive fire broke out at Mumbai's MTNL telephone exchange building on Monday entrapping several people on the terrace. Fire brigade personnel have rescued 60 people so far, officials said.

Efforts are on to rescue people who may still be trapped in the nine-floor telephone exchange building in western suburb Bandra, an official said.

Initial reports suggested that 100 people were feared trapped on the terrace of the building.  The fire brigade personnel deployed an aerial ladder to rescue those who were trapped. All those on the terrace are safe and will be rescued soon, officials said.

Two fire brigade personnel, who were exposed to the smoke billowing out of the building, were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fire is confined to the third and fourth floors, the official said.  he added. There is no clear picture yet about those on the third and fourth floors, he added.

The officials were yet to ascertain the reason for the fire.

"We came down from the fifth floor via a lift. We saw fire brigade personnel bringing out some people from a smoke-filled floor," a woman said.

Another woman, who also managed to come out of the building, said, "When we came to know of the fire, we searched for the staircase, which had become partially invisible due to heavy smoke."

"We had closed the windows and doors of our office. Fire brigade people came and rescued us," she said. There were still six to seven persons on the floor from where she was rescued, she added.

The fire broke out at around 3 pm at the MTNL building, which is, incidentally, located near a fire brigade centre in suburban Bandra.

As it is a working day, many people, mostly MTNL employees, were present inside the building, the officials said.

Fourteen fire engines and other equipment, including a robot van and an ambulance, is engaged in fire fighting, PTI reported.

Firefighting and rescue operations are in progress and efforts to rescue people stranded on upper floors and terrace of the building are on, he said.

Visuals on TV channels showed smoke billowing from the building.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Maharashtra National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CFMoto 650GT vs Kawasaki Ninja 650: Spec Comparison
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters