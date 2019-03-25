﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Alleged Middleman Rajiv Saxena Turns Approver In Agusta Westland Case

Alleged Middleman Rajiv Saxena Turns Approver In Agusta Westland Case

The ED said that it had examined Saxena's statement and that he would be an important witness in the case.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 March 2019
Alleged Middleman Rajiv Saxena Turns Approver In Agusta Westland Case
Chopper Case accused Rajiv Saxena
File Photo
Alleged Middleman Rajiv Saxena Turns Approver In Agusta Westland Case
outlookindia.com
2019-03-25T18:00:56+0530
Also Read

A Delhi court on Monday allowed Dubai-based businessman and alleged middleman Rajiv Saxena to become an approver in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

 Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed Saxena's plea seeking pardon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) supported his application.

The ED said that it had examined Saxena's statement and that he would be an important witness in the case.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies had picked up Saxena from his Dubai residence on January 30 and extradited him to India the same night. He was granted bail on medical grounds last week. The ED did not oppose his bail application.

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with lawyer Gautam Khaitan, provided the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in order to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome headquartered helicopter design and manufacturing company.

(IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi AgustaWestland Scams/Frauds/Rackets Enforcement Directorate National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Chhapaak': Deepika Padukone Will Be Seen Playing Real Life Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters