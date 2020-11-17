November 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna's Granddaughter Dies Of Burns

Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna's Granddaughter Dies Of Burns

Bahugana's six-year-old granddaughter died around 2 am on Tuesday after receiving severe burns.

PTI 17 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna's Granddaughter Dies Of Burns
Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna
PTI
Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna's Granddaughter Dies Of Burns
outlookindia.com
2020-11-17T16:58:08+05:30

The granddaughter of Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi has died of burns received during bursting of crackers, a close aide of the BJP leader said on Tuesday. She was six-year-old.

The MP’s aide said Kiya died around 2 am on Tuesday at the city hospital where she was admitted following the incident on Monday afternoon.

He said the Bahuguna’s granddaughter was bursting crackers with a couple of other children when the accident took place.  

A spokesman said the MP's son Mayank was in Lucknow at the time of the incident and had booked an air ambulance to take Kiya to Delhi for treatment. Kiya was to be taken to Delhi on Tuesday.

Kiya will be cremated at Allahabad's Daraganj on his father’s arrival from Lucknow. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Statements In Defence Of Accused In Sexual Harassment Case Spark Controversy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rita Bahuguna Allahabad Firecrackers Diwali BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos