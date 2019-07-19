﻿
Allahabad HC Issues Notice To PM Narendra Modi On Petition Challenging Election From Varanasi

The petition was filed by former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was declared Samajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi, but failed to contest the election as his nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 July 2019
File Photo
2019-07-19T17:54:27+0530

The Allahabad High Court on Friday issued notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a petition challenging his election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

Justice M K Gupta fixed August 21 for hearing of the case.

The petition was filed by former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was declared Samajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi, but failed to contest the election as his nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer.

The reason given for the rejection of Yadav's papers was his failure to submit a certificate, that he was not sacked from the BSF for either corruption or disloyalty. 

In his election petition, Yadav alleged that his nomination paper was wrongly rejected, and requested the court to declare null and void Modi's election as member of Parliament from Varanasi.

After hearing the petitioner's counsel who argued that Yadav was not given an opportunity of being heard before rejection of his nomination papers, the court issued notice to Modi.

(PTI)

