All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Withdraws From Farmers’ Protests: Reports

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has announced its decision to withdraw from the ongoing farmers’ agitation, reports claimed.

The Committee’s decision comes a day after violence broke out in Delhi when protesting farmers clashed with Delhi police personnel.

“We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but we are withdrawing from this protest right away,” Deccan Herald qouted VM Singh, member of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee as saying.

(More inputs awaited)

