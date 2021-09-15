Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Rajeshwar Singh had argued in a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits and are also entitled to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Special Package.

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package
J&K HC | PTI

Trending

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T16:47:36+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 4:47 pm

Dismissing a writ petition of the Sikh community of the Valley, who had sought benefits in the government recruitment as availed by Kashmiri pandits, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir Monday, said, “Kashmiri Pandits are a separately identifiable community distinct from other Hindus residing in the Valley like Rajputs, Brahmins other than Kashmiri pandits, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and many others.”

Rajeshwar Singh argued in a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits and are also entitled to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Special Package. The petition argued that Sikhs should also be considered for the 500 posts earmarked for non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits residing in Kashmir Valley. Quashing the pleas, the J&K High Court said the argument was “preposterous and cannot be accepted.”

“The only question that remains to be determined in this petition is whether the petitioners, who are, admittedly, not Kashmiri Pandits but belong to different castes of Hindus, can be brought within the definition of “Kashmiri Pandits”,” the Court said.

“There is no denying the fact that in common parlance, Kashmiri Pandit is a community of Kashmiri speaking Brahmins living in the Valley for generations and are distinctly identified by their dress, customs and traditions. It is, thus, difficult to accept the contention of learned counsel for the petitioners that the petitioners, who are mostly Kshatriyas, Rajputs, Scheduled Caste non- Kashmiri Brahmins should be treated as Kashmiri pandits and admitted to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s revised package for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants.”

Related Stories

J&K Sikh Body Seeks Imposition Of Inter Caste Marriage Act And Anti-Conversion Law

J&K: Protest Held Against 'Forced' Conversion Of Sikh Women To Islam

Attack On Press Freedom': HC Quashes FIR Against Journalist For Reporting Police Torture

In 2009, the government of India under the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh's leadership released the Prime Minister’s package for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants in Kashmir Valley. On December 1, 2020, the government of India issued an advertisement for filling up 1,997 posts opening the advertisement for Kashmiri pandits persons who had not migrated. They were, however, required to produce certificates by the concerned Deputy Commissioners to certify they had not migrated and were, accordingly, not registered with the Commissioner (Relief).

The Deputy Commissioners chose not to grant such certificates in respect of a group of non-migrant Kashmiri Hindus, who according to them did not belong to the community of “Kashmiri Pandits”. This prompted them to move the Court with a petition that benefits of Prime Minister’s package cannot be restricted to only one community, “Kashmiri Pandits” while ignoring other Hindu castes, communities and clans who have similarly suffered. The government of India opposed it.

Under Prime Minister’s package, a person belonging to Kashmiri pandit family and had migrated from Kashmir Valley after November 1, 1989, and was registered with the Relief Commissioner is entitled to job and relief. Under the package a person who has migrated from Kashmir Valley after November 1, 1989, but has not been unable to register himself with relief commissioner is also entitled to the relief and job. An internally displaced person who has migrated within Valley from his original place of residence in Kashmir Valley for security reasons and is registered the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Migrants can avail benefits but has to get a certificate from Deputy Commissioner concerned that he belongs to the Kashmiri Pandit family.

The petitioners said the term “Kashmiri Pandits” used in SRO 425 of 2017 is wide enough to include all non-migrant castes and communities of Hindus residing in the Valley and have similarly suffered as non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

“The parity sought by the Sikhs residing in the Valley who had not migrated in the wake of 1990 turmoil, with the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits for the purposes of implementation of Prime Minister’s Special Package of employment and rehabilitation has not been accepted by this Court and the classification made by SRO 425 of 2017 has been held to be valid, there is hardly any scope for the petitioners to raise the similar contention yet again,” the Court said.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Srinagar National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Gaganyaan Mission In All Probability To Be Launched By 2022 End Or Early 2023: Union Minister

Gaganyaan Mission In All Probability To Be Launched By 2022 End Or Early 2023: Union Minister

UP Cong Asks Those Seeking Poll Ticket To Deposit Rs 11,000 To Party Fund First

Crime Rate Against Women Declines From 2019 With Average 77 Rape Cases Daily In 2020: NCRB data

ATS Launches Massive Crackdown On ISI Funded Terrorists In UP

Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers During Diwali

'Science For Environment': MP Students Make Ganesha Idols That Can Purify Water

Engineers Day: PM Modi Says Hardworking Engineers Make The Planet A Better Place

Police Arrest Former Militant In J&K's Kishtwar After Long Hunt Of 12 Years

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from India

Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh Sworn In As New Uttarakhand CM

Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh Sworn In As New Uttarakhand CM

India Records 284 Deaths, 27,176 New Covid-19 Cases

India Records 284 Deaths, 27,176 New Covid-19 Cases

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

IAF To Conduct Air Show Over Dal Lake As Part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' To Woo Youth In J&K

IAF To Conduct Air Show Over Dal Lake As Part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' To Woo Youth In J&K

Read More from Outlook

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Outlook Business Team / In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector that includes a moratorium on payment of statutory dues and 100 per cent FDI through automatic route.

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / Rajeshwar Singh had argued in a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits and are also entitled to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Special Package.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

Advertisement