Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar Among Bollywood Celebs To Pay Tribute To Sheila Dikshit

Bollywood celebrities have expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2019
Jitender Gupta/Outlook
outlookindia.com
2019-07-20T23:43:01+0530

Bollywood celebrities have expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday.

Remembering the veteran Congress leader for her invaluable contribution to Indian politics, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Bhumi Pednekar, Lata Mangeshkar and Vivek Oberoi, eulogised the leader.

Akshay Kumar wrote on twitter:

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who contested her debut election from Mumbai North constituency under the banner of Congress, remembered the late leader for her "fierce and yet kind personality".

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar too expressed condolences by tweeting about her personal bond with the late political leader.

 PM Narendra Modi actor-Vivek Oberoi also paid tribute to the Congress leader:

Referring to the late politician as "a great administrator and a fine human being", Congress leader Shatrughan Singha wrote:

Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at Delhi's Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the city due to cardiac arrest.

She was the senior-most Congress leader in its Delhi unit and served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms. She was said to be a very close aide to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The 81-year-old was appointed the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

(ANI)

Outlook Web Bureau Sheila Dikshit Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

