Akhilesh Yadav Alleges False Cases Being Registered Against Leaders

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Sunday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that false cases are being registered against various leaders as a result of the party's "violent political thought".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister posted a series of tweets attacking the BJP government at the Centre and in the state over the worsening law and order issue and other matters.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote in Hindi, "Today, the way in which the Constitution is attacked, false cases registered against leaders, and physical assaults taking place after raids by probe agencies, are all an adverse result of BJP's violent political thought."

He also said, "Those who level allegations on others of running a syndicate, are in fact themselves running a 'sanghicate'."

Yadav had on Saturday said that Yogi Adityanath had got the chief minister's post by chance.

An FIR was registered against Yadav and 20 other party workers on Saturday in relation to an alleged assault on some journalists in Moradabad.

According to the complainant, Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was irked by a few personal question posed by some journalists during an interaction with him at a hotel on March 11 after a press conference.

(With inputs from PTI)

