Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Mahasabha Demands Strict Action Against Hindu Right Wing Groups In Mathura

Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
After Hindu right-wing groups shouted slogans on December 6 and demanded installation of Krishna deity inside the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, the Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Mahasabha has requested UP government to take strict action against them.

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura | PTI

2021-12-12T16:01:35+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 4:01 pm

The Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh government should take strict action against Hindu right-wing groups that shouted slogans on December 6 demanding installation of a Krishna deity inside the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura.

The mosque is located next to the Srikrishna Janmasthan.

"Stern action should be taken against the organizations trying to start some new programme inside and outside the mosque," Mahesh Pathak, National President, Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha said in a statement.

He said it will have an adverse impact on the economy of Mathura since the pilgrimage inflow and devotees coming to the holy town could be affected.

Pathak said if the dispute leads to a decline in tourists, then it would affect the priests who are already facing financial difficulties.

As the matter is sub-judice, the courts will have to decide on the issue, he said.

Expressing doubt over the designs of the government, he alleged that the right-wing groups were running BJP's agenda.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had recently offered support for a new temple in Mathura.

