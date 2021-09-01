Akali Dal Trumpets Its Punjab Poll Bugle, Announces Candidates For Six Segments

Sounding its poll bugle for upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday announced its candidates for the state’s six assembly seats.

The Punjab is slated to go for polls in 2022.

The party has fielded Jagmeet Singh Brar from the Maur assembly seat, Jeet Mohinder Singh as its candidate from Talwandi Sabo, Suba Singh from Jaitu, Mantar Singh Brar from Kotkapura, Kanwarjit Singh Rosy Barkandi from Muktsar and Parambans Singh Romana from Faridkot.

Romana is the party's youth wing president.

The party chose Jagmeet Singh Brar, who had joined the Akali Dal in 2019, from Maur seat even as former minister and Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka was keen on fighting from this assembly segment.

Maluka had refused to contest from Rampura Phul assembly seat after he was named as the candidate on August 29.

Maluka had then said that his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka should be fielded from Rampura Phul.

Punjab has 117 assembly seats. (With PTI inputs)

