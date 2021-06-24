J&K Leaders Should Set Aside Art 370 Issue: Ajmer Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin

Ajmer Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan Wednesday urged all political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to set aside the Article 370 issue and to work with the Centre for the development of the valley.

His remarks came a day before the first all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The meeting on Thursday will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khan said all the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir should forego their personal agenda and create a conducive atmosphere in the meeting keeping in mind the welfare and development of the UT and its people.

"My request for all the political leaders is to utilise this opportunity to make J&K the most prosperous and developed region of India. I expect all the Kashmiri political leaders to set aside the issue of Article 370 as it is subjudice now and work in coherence with the Government of India for the speedy implementation of the development schemes programmes exclusively crafted for Jammu and Kashmir, which is in the interest of all our Kashmiri brothers and sisters," he said in a statement.

(PTI inputs)

