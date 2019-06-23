﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Air India Suspends Its Regional Director For Allegedly Shoplifting Wallet At Sydney Airport

Air India Suspends Its Regional Director For Allegedly Shoplifting Wallet At Sydney Airport

Bhasin was rostered as one of the commanders (pilots) of AI301 flight, which was set to depart at 10.45 am (local time) on June 22 from Sydney airport for Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2019
Air India Suspends Its Regional Director For Allegedly Shoplifting Wallet At Sydney Airport
Image used for representational purpose only.
Air India Suspends Its Regional Director For Allegedly Shoplifting Wallet At Sydney Airport
outlookindia.com
2019-06-23T16:55:36+0530

Air India has suspended its Regional Director for East, Rohit Bhasin, for allegedly shoplifting a wallet from a duty-free shop at Sydney airport, officials said Sunday.

Bhasin was rostered as one of the commanders (pilots) of AI301 flight, which was set to depart at 10.45 am (local time) on June 22 from Sydney airport for Delhi.

"There is an initial report of one of its captains Mr Rohit Bhasin who is also working as a regional director picking up a wallet from a duty-free shop in Sydney. Air India has instituted an enquiry into this incident and has placed the captain under suspension," a spokesperson of the airline said.

The suspension order issued by the airline on Saturday stated: "It has been reported by regional manager Australasia that you allegedly committed an act of shoplifting from a duty free shop at Sydney airport before the departure of flight AI301 of 22nd June 2019, from Sydney airport for which you were rostered as one of the Commander."

"Without prejudice to any disciplinary action to be initiated against you and pending enquiry, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," the order stated.

The spokesperson said, "Air India lays the highest stress on the proper conduct of its staff and has a zero-tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety."

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Sydney Air India National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mayawati's Brother Anand Kumar Is BSP's New National Veep And Her Nephew Akash Anand Party's National Coordinator
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters