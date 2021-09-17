Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National AIMIM Sarcastically 'Thanks' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Resolving Issues In Marathwara

AIMIM Sarcastically 'Thanks' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Resolving Issues In Marathwara

The CM had gone to Aurangabad for a flag hoisting ceremony. He was rather met with protests on drought related problems of the state.

AIMIM Sarcastically 'Thanks' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Resolving Issues In Marathwara
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Trending

AIMIM Sarcastically 'Thanks' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Resolving Issues In Marathwara
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T11:00:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 11:00 am

The All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday held an agitation where they sarcastically thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for resolving various problems faced by the city and the Marathwada region of the state. 
This unique form of protest was held near Baba Petrol Pump in the city.
Thackeray had arrived in Aurangabad for a flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day) at a memorial located in Siddharth Garden. He was rather welcomed with a sarcastically toned protest. 
The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in their hands, which read, "Thank you chief minister for resolving the drought-related woes, clearing the irrigation backlog and for resolving other issues".
Former AIMIM corporator Naser Siddiqui said, "Aurangabad is now known as the city of potholes. Shiv Sena says that the party has given 14 mayors to the city. But the chief minister should assess what work they have done for the city."
"So we are standing here to thank the chief minister," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Aurangabad AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Shiv Sena Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Alliance Marathwada National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Home Minister Amit Shah Remembers Martyrs On Hyderabad Liberation Day

Home Minister Amit Shah Remembers Martyrs On Hyderabad Liberation Day

Accused In NC Leader Wazir's Murder Case Was Inspired By Bollywood Film 'Drishyam'

J&K Governor Launches Silver 'Vaishno Devi' Coins As Souvenirs Ahead Of Navratri

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Indian National Extorted Money Using Indian Call Centres, Pleads Guilty In USA

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Amit Shah Scheduled To Visit Maharashtra, Telangana & MP To Take Part In A Number Of Programmes

Cong MP Shashi Tharoor, Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi To Turns Hosts For Sansad Tv Shows

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from India

J&K Makes Vigilance Clearance Mandatory For Employees Seeking Passport

J&K Makes Vigilance Clearance Mandatory For Employees Seeking Passport

Ayodhya Temple Replica, Olympics Memorabilia: Govt To e-Auction Gifts Received By PM Modi

Ayodhya Temple Replica, Olympics Memorabilia: Govt To e-Auction Gifts Received By PM Modi

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others extended wishes while Health Minister called for vaccinations as "birthday gift".

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in person and also met with his counterparts to discuss bilateral developments. Prime Minister Modi to virtually participate today.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Tourism Department has taken action against 208 touts in 2018, 462 in 2019, 194 in 2020 and 102 in 2021. But since the crime wasn't cognisable, a complaint is filed in court and the accused is let off after paying a fine.

Advertisement