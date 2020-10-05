AIIMS Report A 'Slap' On Those 'Defaming' Maharashtra: Minister

The AIIMS medical board report ruling out the murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a"slap" for those who had "defamed" the Maharashtra government over the actor's death, state Minister Jayant Patil said on Monday.

Speaking to media, the Water Resources Minister said the AIIMS report has also proved the Mumbai Police handled the case properly before it was taken over by the CBI.

It (the AIIMS report) is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the entire episode, said Patil, who is also state president of the NCP, the second largest constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

He said the main objective before the Mumbai Police was to find out who was responsible for the actor's suicide and the city cops were probing that angle.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police probed the matter initially before the CBI began its investigation into the case in August following a ruling by the Supreme Court. The high-profile case also saw a tussle between the Maharashtra-Bihar cops.

However, in recent audio accessed by Times Now, AIIMS medical board chairman, Dr. Sudhir Gupta can be heard admitting, Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. Dr. Sudhir Gupta is the head of the AIIMS team formed on the request of CBI to provide an expert medical opinion in the SSR death case. In the leaked audiotape, Dr. Gupta claimed that the late actor did not die by suicide, rather he was murdered. These statements come as a huge contradiction to the medical team’s findings submitted to the CBI last Saturday.

