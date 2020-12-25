Ahead of Christmas, New Year, These States Have Withdrawn Night Curfew; Check List

With festivals around the corner, many states have taken the decision to lift night curfew. A day after imposing the night curfew, the Karnataka government took U-turn and withdrew its night curfew order.

Karnataka: The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 PM to 5 AM starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday, amid concerns over a new Covid-19 variant spreading in the UK.

In a statement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said: “In view of the public opinion that there was no need for night curfew, the decision was reviewed and after consulting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials it has been decided to withdraw the night curfew.”

However, on Thursday, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to exercise self-restraint by wearing facemasks, hand hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Punjab: The Punjab government lifted the coronavirus curfew for Thursday night in view of the Christmas celebrations. The government had impose the night curfew in the state to check the spread of coronavirus earlier this month.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the curfew will be lifted on Thursday night to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

He further said the night curfew will be lifted from December 25 to 27 in Fatehgarh Sahib in view of the Shaheedi Jor Mela.

In a major relief to the hospitality industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government has announced a partial waiver of the excise license fee along with the roll-back of the 15 per cent annual fee increase for the year 2020.

