Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

After Witnessing Static Fresh Covid-19 Cases Rate, India Sees Sharpest Dip

With just 18,795 fresh Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, the trends of Covid-19 are seeming to turn in the favour of the country. What experts believed the timeline for the onset of the third wave is being defied by the data. Check the 10 day trend here.

After Witnessing Static Fresh Covid-19 Cases Rate, India Sees Sharpest Dip
Covid-19 third wave | Image For Representation | File Photo

Trending

After Witnessing Static Fresh Covid-19 Cases Rate, India Sees Sharpest Dip
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T11:46:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 11:46 am

After seeing a static trend of daily Covid-19 cases for the past 20 days where daily logging of around 25-35k was seen, the number of cases reported daily drastically came down to 18,000 on Monday.

On September 18, 30,773 fresh cases were reported which fluctuated for 10 days and came down to 18,795 today.

What experts feared as the beginning trends of the third wave with over 40 thousand cases being registered daily a couple of weeks ago, the cases have started to come down now. From 30,773 cases on September 18, the number persisted at around 30,000 for two days and around 26,000 for the next two and then back up again at almost 32 thousand on September 22nd. But from September 23, 2021, they started falling again and steeped to 26k within 3 days. The cases took the sharpest dive yesterday while recording just 18,795 ones making it the lowest count of fresh cases in 201 days. As of Tuesday, September 28th, active cases stand at 2,92,206 (the lowest in 192 days) and the recovery rate at 97.81%. while 18,795 fresh cases have been reported.

Related Stories

Covid Third Wave Expected In October But India Lacks Paediatric Facilities: Report

Covid-19: Noted ICMR Scientist Rules Out Third Wave Predictions In India

When Is Covid Third Wave Hit India? Here's What We Know So Far

At the peak of the second wave, cases as high as 4,14,188 new ones, were being recorded daily. At that time, only 2.2% of the population was fully vaccinated and around 10% jabbed with the first dose. However, around 46.2% of the people have received their first dose now and 16.4% have been fully vaccinated. Most of the experts believe that the third wave is set to hit India in the month of October and have expressed concerns about India's preparedness for it.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Calcutta HC Refuses To Cancel Bypoll On Bhabanipur Seat Where Mamata Banerjee Is Contesting From

Calcutta HC Refuses To Cancel Bypoll On Bhabanipur Seat Where Mamata Banerjee Is Contesting From

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Cyclone ‘Gulab’ Weakens, No Respite From Heavy Rains In Odisha

'Immense Pride': PM Modi Congratulates First BJP Rajya Sabha Member From Puducherry

‘Bharat Bandh’ Has ‘Unnerved’ BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

India Registers Lowest 18,795 Covid-19 Fresh Cases In 201 Days

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

Top US Diplomat To Visit India For Talks Next Month

Top US Diplomat To Visit India For Talks Next Month

Two Trekkers Die, 14 Stranded At Glacier In Lahaul-Spiti

Two Trekkers Die, 14 Stranded At Glacier In Lahaul-Spiti

ICA Assures Greater Collaboration With Indian Cooperatives

ICA Assures Greater Collaboration With Indian Cooperatives

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Sarath Guttikunda / From every known science and engineering angle, the concept of vacuuming air in the open is not a practical solution.

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Tabeenah Anjum / Unlike Punjab, in Rajasthan the things seem to go on a slower pace and the stalemate in the party's state unit will continue for some time.

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner was dropped from SRH’s playing XI against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The former SRH skipper stayed in his hotel room in Dubai.

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Outlook Web Desk / According to latest Congressional Research Service report, among the foreign terror groups in Pakistan, five groups including LeT and Jaish are India centric.

Advertisement