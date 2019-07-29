﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  After Winning Trust Vote, Yediyurappa's Next Focus On Cabinet Expansion

After Winning Trust Vote, Yediyurappa's Next Focus On Cabinet Expansion

The BJP would also have to finalise its nominee for the post of the Assembly Speaker as incumbent K R Ramesh Kumar resigned soon after the floor test.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
After Winning Trust Vote, Yediyurappa's Next Focus On Cabinet Expansion
ANI
After Winning Trust Vote, Yediyurappa's Next Focus On Cabinet Expansion
outlookindia.com
2019-07-29T17:09:57+0530

With Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa proving majority on the floor of assembly on Monday, the next focus is on cabinet expansion, likely to be completed by this weekend, senior BJP leaders said.

The BJP would also have to finalise its nominee for the post of the assembly Speaker as incumbent K R Ramesh Kumar resigned soon after the floor test.

"One stage is over, BJP has won the floor test. Next course is cabinet expansion. Our senior leaders both at the state and the Centre will sit together and decide on it at the earliest," senior BJP leader and MLA Suresh Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I think itshould be over by this weekend."

Yediyurappa alone was sworn in as chief minister on Friday, three days after the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition ministry following a rebellion by a section of the ruling combine MLAs.

The appointment of new Speaker will be decided in a day or two as the post cannot be kept vacant, Suresh Kumar, who is also the BJP spokesperson said.

He, however, brushed aside speculationsof him being considered for the job, stating that "no body hasspoken to me about that."

According to BJP sources, Yediyurappa is likely to visit Delhi soon and hold discussions with the partyleadership in this regard.

With a large number of aspirants, the Chief Minister has to walk a tight rope while deciding on the cabinet expansion.

However, he has a respite as there is no immediate obligation for him to induct the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, whose resignations helped BJP to form the government, as 17 of them have been disqualified by the Speaker.

The disqualified MLAs have decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Speaker's decision, announced in two batches on Thursday and Sunday.

BJP sources said Yediyurappa may not go for large scale cabinet expansion immediately.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau B.S. Yeddyurappa Karnataka Karnataka Government Assembly BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Geographical Indication Tag For Odisha Rasagola, But Four Years Is Too Long For A Sweet Victory
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters