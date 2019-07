After UP CM Yogi's Visit To Sonbhadra, Priyanka Gandhi Says 'The Visit Is Late But Welcome'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday took a dig at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra, saying "knowing one's duty is good".

Ten Gond tribals were shot dead at Umbha village in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday over a land dispute.

The Congress leader had met relatives of the victims at a Chunar guesthouse in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district Saturday, a day after she was detained and prevented from going to Sonbhadra by the Uttar Pradesh administration.

In a tweet Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I welcome UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra. It may be late, but standing with the affected people is the duty of the government. Knowing one's duty is good."

She added, "Umbha is awaiting justice since a long time. Hope the affected people of Umbha will get justice and their five demands will be fulfilled."

After Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra, the Congress general secretary in another tweet said, "Only when thousands of Congress workers and justice-loving people extended their support to the affected families of Umbha, then the Uttar Pradesh government felt that some serious incident has taken place. All the announcements, which have been made today, must be implemented at the earliest."

She said the tribals should get the ownership of land and most importantly the people of the village should get protection and security.

Gandhi headed back to Delhi only after a meeting with relatives of the victims who travelled to the Mirzapur guesthouse, where she had stayed overnight, refusing an offer from the local administration to furnish a personal bond and leave.

Twenty-eight persons were injured in the clash, including nine supporters of the village head.

(PTI)