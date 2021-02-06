After 15 Countries Another 25 Countries In Queue To Get 'Made In India' Covid Vaccine: Jaishankar

India has already supplied Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India to 15 countries and another 25 countries are in queue to receive the vaccine supply at different levels, shared External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Amravati.

There are three different types of countries that have expressed their interests in getting access to Indian vaccines, added Jaishakar. These categories are namely, countries that are poor, those who are price-sensitive and other countries that directly deal with pharmaceutical companies that make the antidote.

"I think right now we have already supplied to about 15 countries (as per my recollection).

I would say there would be another about 25 countries that are at different stages in the pipeline. But what it has done is today it has put India on the map of the world", said Jaishankar at a press conference.

The minister said some poor countries are being supplied the vaccine on a grant basis while some nations wanted it on par with the price that the Indian Government pays to the vaccine makers.

Some countries have direct contracts with the Indian vaccine producing companies and have negotiated commercially, he said.

The Centre has already given the nod for two COVID-19 vaccines-- Covaxin of city-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India in

Pune, which is being administered to frontline workers from January 16, under Emergency Use Authorisation.

Drugmaker Dr Reddys recently said it will approach the Drug Regulator for the EUA for Russian vaccine Sputnik V in March.

Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea was to establish the country as the "Pharmacy of the World", taking advantage of the domestic capabilities and the way India emerged as IT leader during the Y2K issue.

With PTI Inputs

