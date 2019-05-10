After Storm Over 'Hua To Hua', Pitroda Apologises, Says His Hindi 'Not Good'

﻿
Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Friday apologised for his 'Hua To Hua" remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying it had been “misrepresented” as his Hindi was “not good”, even as the Congress party distanced itself from his remarks.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2019
Congress leader Sam Pitroda speaking to reporters, apologising for his 'Hua to Hua' remark
Twitter/ANI
2019-05-10T20:04:52+0530
Facing flak for his “hua to hua” remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Friday apologised, saying it had been “misrepresented” as his Hindi was “not good”, even as the Congress party distanced itself from his remarks and said it continues to support the quest for justice for 1984 riot victims.

 The BJP had pounced on Pitroda’s “hua to hua” (it happened, so?) remark, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah roundly attacking him. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, from the Congress, said he did not accept Pitroda’s remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"The statement I made was completely twisted, taken out of context because my Hindi is not good. What I meant was 'jo hua vo bura hua,' (what happened was bad), I could not translate 'bura' (bad) in my mind," Pitroda said.

 

"What I meant was move on. We have other issues to discuss as to what the BJP government did and what it delivered. I feel sorry that my remark was misrepresented, I apologise. This has been blown out of proportion," he told reporters.

 

The BJP had highlighted his "hua to hua" remark in a big way.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his remark "reflected the mentality" of the Congress party.

 

 

BJP chief Amit Shah was also unsparing in his criticism.

 

 

Congress leader Manish Tewari termed Pitroda's comment as "unfortunate and regrettable".

The Congress party issued a statement saying: '...We continue to support the quest for justice for 1984 riot victims. Any opinion remark made by any individual to the contrary including Sam Pitroda is not the opinion of Congress party”.

The National Commission for Minorities is reported to have sent a notice to Pitroda, asking him to explain his position and tender an unconditional apology to the Sikh community.

Political leaders commented on the "Hua to Hua' remark.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti termed it a "self goal" by the Congress.

 

Sam Pitroda Narendra Modi Amit Shah Manish Tewari Arun Jaitley Congress BJP Delhi 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Lok Sabha Elections 2019
