After Registering Fresh Cases, CBI Carries Out Pan-India Operation

Details of cases in which the searches are being carried out are being kept the secret till the operation gets over, the officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2019
File Photo
2019-07-09T14:58:36+0530

In a countrywide operation, the CBI has carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said Tuesday.

The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases, they said.

The operation is spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, Lucknow, Kanpur and other locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

Details of cases in which the searches are being carried out are being kept the secret till the operation gets over, the officials said.

This is the second massive search operation by the agency in a week.

A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.

(PTI)

