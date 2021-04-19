After Manipur, Kerala Imposes Night Curfew To Contain Covid-19 Spread

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Kerala became the latest state to impose a night curfew to contain the spread of the virus.

The curfew will be effective from 9 pm to 6 am from Tuesday onwards.

The state government’s move follows a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Dr V P Joy, this evening.

The government has also directed all domestic travellers coming to the state to undergo RT-PCR tests.

Prior to this, Manipur government imposed a lockdown, which will be effective from 7 pm to 5 am.

The development comes on a day when India logged 2,73,810 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the country’s case tally to 1,50,61,919. India’s Covid-19 death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 new fatalities reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kerala had logged 18,257 cases on Sunday, pushing the infection load to 12.39 lakh

(With PTI inputs)

