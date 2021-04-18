Mamata Will Have To Quit Politics As She Will Lose In Nandigram: Amit Shah

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the TMC supremo will soon have to exit Bengal politics as she will be defeated in Nandigram.

Mamata Banerjee contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls against BJP leader and former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram constituency.

Shah also exuded confidence of the BJP emerging victorious in the state and claimed that the saffron party will bag more than 122 of the 180 Assembly constituencies that have gone to polls, so far.

Till date, five phases of the Bengal Assembly polls have concluded with the eighth and last phase scheduled to take place on April 29. Counting of votes will occur on May 2.

Shah, while addressing a rally in Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district, claimed Banerjee will have to make a political exit after losing the Nandigram seat to the BJP. "Didi looks demoralised after five phases of elections as it has been established that the BJP, with more than 122 seats, is much ahead of her. Take it from me, Suvendu Adhikari (BJP candidate) will win the elections from Nandigram," he stated.

The home minister further said that Banerjee should be bidden farewell with a huge defeat, one befitting her stature.

(With PTI inputs)

