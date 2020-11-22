November 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  After Comedian Bharti Singh, Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Also Arrested In Drugs Probe

After Comedian Bharti Singh, Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Also Arrested In Drugs Probe

The NCB has claimed that it recovered 86.5 grams of cannibs from Singh’s residence

Outlook Web Bureau 22 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
After Comedian Bharti Singh, Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Also Arrested In Drugs Probe
Comic Bharti Singh
@bharti_lalli/Twitter
After Comedian Bharti Singh, Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Also Arrested In Drugs Probe
outlookindia.com
2020-11-22T09:10:15+05:30
Also read

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested comedian Bharti Singh's husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa after questioning him for nearly 15 hours, reports said.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Bharti Singh on Saturday following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from her house in suburban Andheri. According to the NCB, it recovered 86.5 grams of ganja from Singh’s residence.

The NCB conducted raids at Singh's house and office as part of its probe into alleged drug use by members belonging to the Hindi film industry.

A team led by Sameer Wankhede, the central agency's zonal director, carried out a search at Singh's residence at Lokhandwala Complex as well as her production house based on a tip-off, a release said.

"Both Ms Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of ganja,” an NCB release stated. "Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler," NCB officials added.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.
(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tejashwi Faces Corruption Charges, Shouldn’t Become Leader Of Opposition: JD(U)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos