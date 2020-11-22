After Comedian Bharti Singh, Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Also Arrested In Drugs Probe

Also read NCB Arrests Comedian Bharti Singh In Drug Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested comedian Bharti Singh's husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa after questioning him for nearly 15 hours, reports said.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Bharti Singh on Saturday following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from her house in suburban Andheri. According to the NCB, it recovered 86.5 grams of ganja from Singh’s residence.

The NCB conducted raids at Singh's house and office as part of its probe into alleged drug use by members belonging to the Hindi film industry.

A team led by Sameer Wankhede, the central agency's zonal director, carried out a search at Singh's residence at Lokhandwala Complex as well as her production house based on a tip-off, a release said.

"Both Ms Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of ganja,” an NCB release stated. "Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler," NCB officials added.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(With PTI inputs)

