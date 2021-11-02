Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
After Arrest Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Taken For Medical Check Up

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case related to extortion racket in the state’s police establishment.

After Arrest Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Taken For Medical Check Up
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.(File photo)

After Arrest Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Taken For Medical Check Up
2021-11-02T11:35:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 11:35 am

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh currently under Enforcement Directorate(ED) custody was taken for medical check-up on Tuesday, officials said.

Deshmukh was arrested by ED on Monday in an alleged money laundering case.

Also read: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED

Officials said Deshmukh was taken to the state-run JJ Hospital in south Mumbai for a medical check-up, an official said.

Deshmukh was arrested by ED late Monday night after over 12 hours of questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment.

After spending the night in the ED office, Deshmukh was brought out at 10.15 am and taken to the hospital, after which he will be produced in a special court here for remand, the official said. (With PTI inputs)

Anil Deshmukh Mumbai Maharashtra Maharashtra Former Maharashtra Home Minister Enforcement Directorate (ED) Money Laundering Mumbai Police Extortion National
Bypolls Results: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Results: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC Leads In All 4, Including 2 Held By BJP

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC Leads In All 4, Including 2 Held By BJP

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: While the TMC's victories in Gosaba and Khardah were expected, their massive leads in Gosaba and Dinhata were far from anyone's expectations.

KKR Wish 'One And Only' Shah Rukh Khan A Happy Birthday

KKR Wish 'One And Only' Shah Rukh Khan A Happy Birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

