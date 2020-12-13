December 13, 2020
Corona
Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani Arrested In TRP Scam

Vikas Khanchandani was arrested from his residence in Mumbai by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU)

PTI 13 December 2020
Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam, a police official said.

Khanchandani was arrested from his residence in Mumbai by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), he said.

He will be produce before a court for further remand, the official said.

The police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

The BARC engaged Hansa to install and maintain barometers which record TV viewership data at sample
households.

It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP.

In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

The police have arrested a total of 13 persons in the case so far.

