Actor And BJP Leader Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter Account Hacked

Actor-politician Kushbu Sundar on Tuesday claimed that her Twitter account has been hacked. Asserting that she has been in touch with the Twitter administration to have her account restored, she stated that any activity or tweet from her handle @khushsundar in the last few days was not done by her.

"I would like to let you know that my Twitter account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter administration office regarding this matter," she said.

The BJP leader also filed a complaint with Tamil Nadu police chief C Sylendra Babu and expressed fears of 'misuse' of her Twitter account.

The name of her twitter handle has been changed and she could not access her account, she told reporters after meeting the DGP.

At the moment, her verified Twitter account doesn’t have any profile or banner image. Three tweets were posted via the account during the past 24 hours which include a hashtag that states “#FreePalestine”, a retweet of a sunset post and images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With PTI inputs)

