﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  ‘Acting Under Pressure’: Mayawati Attacks Election Commission For Curtailing West Bengal Campaign

‘Acting Under Pressure’: Mayawati Attacks Election Commission For Curtailing West Bengal Campaign

It is now clear that under the present Chief Election Commissioner, Lok Sabha polls are not being held in a totally free and fair manner, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 May 2019
‘Acting Under Pressure’: Mayawati Attacks Election Commission For Curtailing West Bengal Campaign
BSP supremo Mayawati
ANI/Twitter
‘Acting Under Pressure’: Mayawati Attacks Election Commission For Curtailing West Bengal Campaign
outlookindia.com
2019-05-16T15:41:48+0530
Also Read

Rallying behind Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo Mayawati Thursday charged that the West Bengal chief minister is being targeted as part of a conspiracy to divert attention from failures of the Modi government.

It is now clear that under the present Chief Election Commissioner, Lok Sabha polls are not being held in a totally free and fair manner, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters in Lucknow.

The Election Commission curtailed campaigning in West Bengal under pressure of central government, she further charged. 

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata.

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar had said that it was for the first time that such an action has been taken using constitutional powers of the poll panel.

The EC's action came after parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive roadshow in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.

The order said it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that there have been growing incidents of disruption and violence during the political campaigns and processions in West Bengal during the ongoing elections.

The EC invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning for the last phase of the election on May 19.

The constituencies where campaigning has been curtailed are -- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Mayawati Narendra Modi Lucknow Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Election Commission Trinamool Congress (TMC) BSP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : NASA Spots An Israeli Spacecraft's Crash Site On Moon's Surface
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters