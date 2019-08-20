﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ahead Of DU's Student Union Polls, ABVP Amid Criticism Installs Savarkar's Statue Outside Campus

Ahead Of DU's Student Union Polls, ABVP Amid Criticism Installs Savarkar's Statue Outside Campus

The move has been criticised by the Congress-affiliated NSUI and Left-backed AISA which said Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as Subhash Chandra Bose and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

PTI 20 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ahead Of DU's Student Union Polls, ABVP Amid Criticism Installs Savarkar's Statue Outside Campus
Delhi University
File Photo
Ahead Of DU's Student Union Polls, ABVP Amid Criticism Installs Savarkar's Statue Outside Campus
outlookindia.com
2019-08-20T17:41:34+0530

RSS-affiliated ABVP on Tuesday installed a statue of Veer Savarkar along with two other statues 'without due permission' outside the gate of Delhi University's Arts Faculty in north campus, news agency PTI reported.

A proponent of "Hindutva Philosophy," Veer Savarkar's statue is one among the three newly installed statues outside DU's gate-the other two are of Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh, PTI said.

The move comes ahead of DU's students' union polls which are slated to be held next month though the dates for the same have not yet been announced.

The installation of the statues has drawn criticism from the Congress-affiliated NSUI and Left-backed AISA which said Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as Bose and Singh. 

National Students' Union of India's Delhi unit president Akshay Lakra criticised the ABVP move, saying, "You cannot put Savarkar on the same pedestal as Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose."

"If the statues are not removed within 24 hours, we will launch a strong protest," he added.

All India Students' Association's Delhi unit president Kawalpreet Kaur too concurred with Lakra.

"In the garb of Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose, they are trying to give legitimacy to Savarkar's ideas. This is not acceptable. The place they have put up the statue is not private property but public land," she said.

The land falls under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union president Shakti Singh, however, maintains that they had approached the varsity administration repeatedly for permission to install the statues but there was no response from it.

"We had been approaching the administration for permission since November last year but there has been no response. I requested them for permission again on August 9 but to no avail. Their silence forced us to take the step," he said.

Singh said they will protest if the administration tries to remove the statues.

No immediate reaction was available from the varsity.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Veer Savarkar Subhas Chandra Bose Bhagat Singh Delhi University Delhi Capitals ABVP BJP RSS Monuments & Statues etc National
Next Story : Ashes 2019: Steve Smith 'A Lot Better' Ahead Of Potential Third Test Return - Travis Head
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters