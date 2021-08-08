All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached Agartala's MBB airport in Tripura following reports of alleged assault on TMC workers.

Upon reaching, Banerjee immediately left for Khowai district of Tripura where 14 Trinamool leaders including three youth leaders of West Bengal have been arrested by police since last evening for violating Section 144 of the Disaster Management Act.

The three AITC youth leaders have been detained since last evening and kept under police custody for allegedly violating Covid night curfew.

Speaking to reporters Banerjee said, "Total lawlessness is going on in Tripura under BJP rule where the voice of the opposition is throttled."

He added that TMC "shall not leave a single inch of land to BJP in Tripura."

Earlier in the morning, other Trinamool leaders from Kolkata including Bratta Basu, Kunal Ghosh and Dola Sen reached here.

The arrested AITC leaders are likely to be produced in court today.

Banerjee's visit came even as TMC leader Subal Bhowmik alleged that a group of BJP youths came in bikes and destroyed their party office at Dharmanagar besides throwing away party flags and posters on Saturday.

Yesterday, there are also reports of an attack on the vehicle of a West Bengal TMC youth leader in which two of them sustained injuries at Ambassa in Dhalai district.

Last week, Banerjee who had been visiting Tripura in connection to a case of detention of IPAC team members by Tripura Police, claimed to be attacked by the "BJP goons" while he was on his way to Udaipur.

