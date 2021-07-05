July 05, 2021
Abhijit Mukherjee, Ex-Congress MP And Pranab Mukherjee’s Son, Joins TMC

Soon after joining the Trinamool, Abhijit Mukherjee praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the way she took on the BJP in the recent Assembly polls.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:15 pm
Abhijit Mukherjee joined the TMC on Monday
PTI File Photo
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son and ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee joined the TMC on Monday afternoon.

Soon after joining the Trinamool, Mukherjee praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the way she took on the BJP in the recent Assembly polls.

“The way Mamata Banerjee halted the recent communal wave by BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country,” NDTV quoted Mukherjee as saying.

The development comes as a set back for the Congress in West Bengal, which has reportedly witnessed a widening rift between senior party leadership and unit and party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Who Killed Stan Swamy?

