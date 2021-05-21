Abducted ONGC Official Ritul Saikia Released

Abducted on April 21 by Ulfa(I), ONGC employee Ritul Saikia was released on Friday at Sangsa village in Mon district of Nagaland.

Ulfa (I) deputy chief and army commander Paresh Barua had on Thursday assured Saikia's release withing four days. His assurance had come in response to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to release Ritul during a press conference.

The Ulfa (I) leader reacted even before Sarma's press conference ended, which is a rare occurrence.

(More details awaited.)

