May 21, 2021
Poshan
Abducted ONGC Official Ritul Saikia Released

ONGC employee Ritul Saikia was released on Friday at Sangsa village in Mon district of Nagaland.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:24 am
Ritul Saikia
outlookindia.com
2021-05-21T10:24:12+05:30

Abducted on April 21 by  Ulfa(I), ONGC employee Ritul Saikia was released on Friday at Sangsa village in Mon district of Nagaland. 

Ulfa (I) deputy chief and army commander Paresh Barua had on Thursday assured Saikia's release withing four days. His assurance had come in response to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to release Ritul during a press conference.

The Ulfa (I) leader reacted even before Sarma's press conference ended, which is a rare occurrence.

(More details awaited.)

