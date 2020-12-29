AAP Will Provide Free WiFi Services For Farmers At Singhu Border: Raghav Chadha

Free WiFi hotspots will be set up at the Singhu border, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.

"We want the farmers to stay in touch with their family. We have identified a few spots to install the WiFi hotspots. This is an initiative undertaken by Arvind Kejriwal and the party," Chadha said.

He said more such hotspots will be installed if there is more demand.

Farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at different protest sites along the Delhi border for over a month now seeking a repeal of the Centre’s three recent agri laws.

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have come out strongly in support of the protesting farmers. Earlier this month, the Delhi CM visited the farmers at the Singhu border, one of the protest sites, and reviewed arrangements made for them by his party.

