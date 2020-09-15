September 15, 2020
Corona
‘AAP Propped Up By RSS-BJP To Bring Down UPA Govt,’ Claims Rahul Gandhi

Citing Prashant Bhushan’s recent comments Rahul Gandhi, says ‘what was known has been confirmed.’

PTI 15 September 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were propped up by the RSS-BJP to subvert democracy and bring down the UPA government.

Gandhi was citing AAP founder-member and civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan's reported claim that the movement was to a large extent supported and propped up by the BJP-RSS to bring down the Congress government and in-turn elect themselves to power.

"What was known to us has been confirmed by a founding member of AAP," the former Congress chief tweeted, tagging a media report on Bhushan's remarks. "The IAC movement and AAP were propped up by the RSS/BJP to subvert democracy and bring down the UPA government," tweeted Gandhi.

Prashant Bhushan was part of the India Against Corruption movement which was the precursor to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Paty, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In 2015, Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav were expelled from AAP over alleged “anti-party activities”. The India Against Corruption movement was particularly prominent during the anti-graft protests of 2011 and 2012, concerned with the introduction of the Jan Lokpal bill.

 

