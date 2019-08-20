﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar Disqualified From Delhi Assembly, Fourth In A Month

AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar Disqualified From Delhi Assembly, Fourth In A Month

Earlier, rebel AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra, Anil Bajpai and Devinder Sehrawat were disqualified from the Delhi Assembly for supporting the BJP in the general elections

PTI 20 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar Disqualified From Delhi Assembly, Fourth In A Month
Representative image
File Photo
AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar Disqualified From Delhi Assembly, Fourth In A Month
outlookindia.com
2019-08-20T19:56:50+0530

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday disqualified rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former minister Sandeep Kumar under the anti-defection law, an official statement said.

Kumar, who faced the action for supporting the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Lok Sabha elections, is the fourth legislator of Delhi's ruling party to be disqualified in less than a month.

Earlier, rebel AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra, Anil Bajpai and Devinder Sehrawat were disqualified from the Delhi Assembly for supporting the BJP in the general elections.

"Sandeep Kumar, the respondent in this case, an elected member of the sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, elected from Sultanpur Majra, Assembly Constituency No.10, has become subject to disqualification under Paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution," the statement said.

The Speaker announced his decision on a petition by AAP MLA and party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"Suspended MLA Sandeep Kumar, a disgrace, finally disqualified," Bharadwaj said in a tweet, sharing a copy of the Delhi Assembly statement.

Last month, the AAP spokesperson had said he had submitted to the Speaker videos wherein Kumar admitted to mediapersons that he is a member of the BSP.

"This itself is sufficient proof to disqualify him from the Delhi Assembly. Rest all are stories cooked up by him. He is good at imagining stories and making his own films," Bhardwaj had said.

With the disqualification of the four AAP MLAs, the strength of legislators in the 70-member House has come down to 66.

PTI

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Arvind Kejriwal Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National
Next Story : Who Is Ratul Puri, Kamal Nath's Nephew Arrested In Rs 354-Cr Bank Fraud Case?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters