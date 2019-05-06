AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat Second Legislator To Join BJP In A Week

AAP legislator Devinder Singh Sehrawat joined the BJP on Monday, the second legislator to quit the party and join the saffron fold in less than a week.

AAP's Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai quit the party and joined the BJP on Friday last week.

Sehrawat, the party's legislator from Bijwasan, joined the party at a press conference in the presence of senior Delhi BJP leaders.

Accusing the party of "ignoring" and "cornering" him, Sehrawat said he was not even invited for party functions.

