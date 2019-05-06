﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat Second Legislator To Join BJP In A Week

AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat Second Legislator To Join BJP In A Week

Devinder Singh Sehrawat, the party's legislator from Bijwasan, joined the party at a press conference in the presence of senior Delhi BJP leaders.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 May 2019
AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat Second Legislator To Join BJP In A Week
AAP legislator Devinder Singh Sehrawat joined the BJP.
Twitter
AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat Second Legislator To Join BJP In A Week
outlookindia.com
2019-05-06T14:15:46+0530

AAP legislator Devinder Singh Sehrawat joined the BJP on Monday, the second legislator to quit the party and join the saffron fold in less than a week.

AAP's Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai quit the party and joined the BJP on Friday last week.

Sehrawat, the party's legislator from Bijwasan, joined the party at a press conference in the presence of senior Delhi BJP leaders.

Accusing the party of "ignoring" and "cornering" him, Sehrawat said he was not even invited for party functions.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Vote Intelligently Not Emotionally: Akhilesh Yadav Urges The Voters
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters