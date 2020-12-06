December 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  AAP Extends Support To Farmers' Bharat Bandh Call On December 8

AAP Extends Support To Farmers' Bharat Bandh Call On December 8

AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says all volunteers and workers will participate in the strike to support the farmers.

PTI 06 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AAP Extends Support To Farmers' Bharat Bandh Call On December 8
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI
AAP Extends Support To Farmers' Bharat Bandh Call On December 8
outlookindia.com
2020-12-06T15:55:20+05:30
Also read

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended its support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers' organisations on December 8 against the new agriculture laws, Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Sunday.

Kejriwal said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

"The Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call made by farmers on December 8. AAP workers across the country will support it peacefully. There is an appeal to all countrymen that everyone should support the farmers and participate in it," Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said all volunteers and workers will participate in the strike to support the farmers.

"This is not just the farmers’ fight but the fight for all countrymen. India is an agricultural country and if farmers are unhappy then the country is affected. I appeal to all to join the protest," Rai said, in a video message.

Hardening their position, agitating farmers on Friday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and said they would occupy toll plazas on that day if their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws are not met.

Talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers have turned out to be futile so far.

The farmers have rejected the Centre's proposal of amending the laws and have instead demanded that a special session of parliament be called to repeal the laws.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rebellion Grows Within TMC As Heavyweights Train Guns On Party Leadership

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Arvind Kejriwal India Delhi Punjab Haryana Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos