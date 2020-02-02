Delhi Polls: AAP Demands Campaign Ban On Yogi Adityanath After Controversial Remarks

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks.

Addressing a series of rallies in the national capital, Adityanath hit out at the anti-CAA protesters in Delhi, especially those in Shaheen Bagh, and accused the AAP government of siding with them.

He said that "their ancestors divided India", so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', and slammed the AAP government, saying it "supplies biryani" to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

The UP chief minister also attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, alleging he and his party were siding with protesters at Shaheen Bagh and that a Pakistan minister and AAP were speaking in similar terms.

"How did it happen? We don't know where all their (AAP's) links are," he said, referring to a tweet on Friday by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Hussain on Delhi polls.

Kejriwal responded to him on Friday, saying the Delhi election was an internal matter of India and any interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, will not be tolerated.

AAP's Sanjay Singh also told the media that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.

"If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday," Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)