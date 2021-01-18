AAP Claims UP Chief Sanjay Singh Received Death Threat; Complaint Filed

Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh-in charge Sanjay Singh allegedly received a death threat and would approach police for investigation into the matter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Monday.

"A person called on the phone of Sanjay Singh's aide. He said he is from Hindu Vahini and will burn Singh alive by sprinkling kerosene oil on him," AAP's state president Sabhajit Singh alleged.

Sabhajit Singh said that they are approaching the police for filing a case and such "cowardly" acts will not deter the party.

After this incident, Sanjay Singh tweeted, "Such threats have been received before. I am not afraid of such threats. Set me afire, or kill me, I will continue to raise public issues."

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had announced last month that his party will contest the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI inputs

