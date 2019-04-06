﻿
AAP Announces Candidates From Patiala, Ferozepur For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday declared names of two candidates for Patiala and Ferozepur seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2019
File Photo
Nina Mittal has been fielded from the Patiala seat while Harjinder Singh Kaka will contest from the Ferozepur seat, according to a party release.

Mittal (47), a graduate from the Punjabi University, is party's trade wing chief and belongs to Rajpura. She is a social worker.

Kaka (48) is a farmer from Talwandi Bhai area and he is also a graduate.

The AAP has already announced candidates from eight parliamentary seats. It is yet to announce contestants from Bathinda, Khadoor Sahib and Ludhiana. Punjab has total 13 Lok Sabha seats.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23. Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on May 19.

PTI

