December 15, 2020
Corona
Aam Aadmi Party Will Contest UP Assembly Elections In 2022: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting the Uttar Pradesh Elections in 2020, party leader Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2020
PTI
2020-12-15T12:41:19+05:30

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his party will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022.

"AAP will contest in the next Assembly polls in UP. People from UP asking us to provide the same facilities and governance as Delhi," said Kejriwal.

Questioning why people from UP should have to look at Delhi for health services and education, he said Mohalla clinics, free electricity, water, good education and health facilities can also be provided in the state.

Kejriwal said UP has been held back from progress and development because of "dirty politics" and "corrupt" politicians in the state.

He asserted that the AAP would instil honest intentions, and prove that governance is not restricted by resources.

With PTI inputs

