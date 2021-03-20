Aaditya Thackeray Tests Positive For Covid-19

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.
“On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe”, he said on Twitter.
I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe
The 30-year-old minister holds the portfolio of tourism and the environment.
(More details awaited.)
