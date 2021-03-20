March 20, 2021
Poshan
Aaditya Thackeray Tests Positive For Covid-19

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
Aaditya Thackeray
File photo
2021-03-20T18:55:56+05:30

“On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe”, he said on Twitter.

The 30-year-old minister holds the portfolio of tourism and the environment.

(More details awaited.)

