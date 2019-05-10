A 'Duplicate' Campaigning For Gautam Gambhir As He Can't Stand The Heat, Alleges AAP

﻿
Pictures on social media, with the cricketer-turned-politician seated inside an AC car, while a "duplicate" stood at the sunroof wearing a cap, and was garlanded by BJP workers, were gleefully tweeted by AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2019
Photo tweeted by AAP leaders allegedly showing BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir seated inside the car, and his 'duplicate' at the sunroof
BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on Friday raised eyebrows when he allegedly got a  "lookalike" to campaign for him as he had a "problem with the heat".  Pictures of the cricketer-turned-politician seated inside an AC car, while a "duplicate" stood at the sunroof wearing a cap and was garlanded by BJP workers, were gleefully tweeted by AAP leaders, including  Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

 A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Gambhir was behind a controversial pamphlet containing abusive language against party candidate Atishi, Sisodia in tweets alleged that Gambhir had got a face double to campaign for him in the capital.

The AAP leader alleged that the "lookalike" was in fact a Congress leader.

 “This is the Congress-BJP mahamilavat. Gautam Gambhir is sitting inside his AC car. He has a problem with the heat.  In his place, his duplicate is standing at the car sunroof wearing a cap. Party workers, thinking the duplicate is Gautam Gambhir, are garlanding him. And the person who is the duplicate, is actually a Congress man,” said Sisodia, in Hindi.

 

Sisodia retweeted AAP leader Ankit Lal’s tweet on the same issue.

Lal in a sarcasm-laced tweet said: “Have heard of a stunt double in films, in cricket have heard of a runner. This is the first time I have seen a campaign duplicate!”

 

Another tweet went, "Guess who is the real Gautam Gambhir! The one being garlanded by the public, or the one sitting inside in a "gambhir mudra" (serious face)."

 

 

 

  

or just type initial letters