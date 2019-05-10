A 'Duplicate' Campaigning For Gautam Gambhir As He Can't Stand The Heat, Alleges AAP

BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on Friday raised eyebrows when he allegedly got a "lookalike" to campaign for him as he had a "problem with the heat". Pictures of the cricketer-turned-politician seated inside an AC car, while a "duplicate" stood at the sunroof wearing a cap and was garlanded by BJP workers, were gleefully tweeted by AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Gambhir was behind a controversial pamphlet containing abusive language against party candidate Atishi, Sisodia in tweets alleged that Gambhir had got a face double to campaign for him in the capital.
The AAP leader alleged that the "lookalike" was in fact a Congress leader.
“This is the Congress-BJP mahamilavat. Gautam Gambhir is sitting inside his AC car. He has a problem with the heat. In his place, his duplicate is standing at the car sunroof wearing a cap. Party workers, thinking the duplicate is Gautam Gambhir, are garlanding him. And the person who is the duplicate, is actually a Congress man,” said Sisodia, in Hindi.
Sisodia retweeted AAP leader Ankit Lal’s tweet on the same issue.
Lal in a sarcasm-laced tweet said: “Have heard of a stunt double in films, in cricket have heard of a runner. This is the first time I have seen a campaign duplicate!”
Another tweet went, "Guess who is the real Gautam Gambhir! The one being garlanded by the public, or the one sitting inside in a "gambhir mudra" (serious face)."
