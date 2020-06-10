June 10, 2020
Poshan
80,000 Beds Required In Delhi By July 31 To Deal With Covid-19, Says Kejriwal

Kejriwal added that his government will implement the order given by Lt Guv of Delhi on overturning decision on reservation of private and govt-run hospitals for Delhiites.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 June 2020
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference, in New Delhi.
File photo
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overturning the decision on reservation of Delhi government-run and private hospitals for Delhiites.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said data shows that COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in the coming days.

Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states, Kejriwal said.

He said that out of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 beds will be required for Delhiites.

"We have a big challenge ahead. We all have to fight against COVID-19 together," the chief minister said.

The AAP government will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all, he said, asking people to make the fight against the novel coronavirus a mass movement.

“This is not the time to do politics. We all have to fight COVID-19 together,” Kejriwal said.

He said that so far, 31,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and of these, 18,000 cases are active.

