January 22, 2021
Corona
7 Workers Hospitalised After Toxic Gas Leak In Maharashtra Company

At least seven workers, who were working in the company, got affected as hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas leaked on Thurday evening, says official

Outlook Web Bureau 22 January 2021
Representational Image
AP Photo
2021-01-22T09:32:11+05:30

At least seven workers of a chemical factory were hospitalised on Thursday after a highly toxic gas leaked at Mahad in
neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday evening, according to police reports.

The gas leak incident occured at the chemical factory, which is located at Mahad MIDC, said the official.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade brought the gas leak under control and the workers were rushed to a local private hospital.

"At least seven workers, who were working in the company, got affected as hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas, leaked," he said.

The workers were rushed to a local private hospital, he said, adding they are now out of danger.

After being alerted about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the gas leak under control, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

