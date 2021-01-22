7 Workers Hospitalised After Toxic Gas Leak In Maharashtra Company

At least seven workers of a chemical factory were hospitalised on Thursday after a highly toxic gas leaked at Mahad in

neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday evening, according to police reports.

The gas leak incident occured at the chemical factory, which is located at Mahad MIDC, said the official.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade brought the gas leak under control and the workers were rushed to a local private hospital.

"At least seven workers, who were working in the company, got affected as hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas, leaked," he said.

The workers were rushed to a local private hospital, he said, adding they are now out of danger.

After being alerted about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the gas leak under control, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine