61,537 New COVID cases Reported in India, Over 42,000 Deaths So Far

There were 61,537 more novel coronavirus cases in India, taking the tally to 20,88,611 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 42,518 with 933 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

The number of recoveries surged to 14,27,005 and the recovery rate rose to 68.32 per cent, according to ministry data.

There are 6,19,088 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 29.64 per cent of the caseload. A total of 61,537 cases were added in a day, taking the tally to 20,88,611, it said.

This was the 10th day in a row that the COVID-19 tally increased by more than 50,000.

As many as 5,98,778 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total to 2,33,87,171 so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.